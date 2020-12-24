Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers decides to make quarantine-related lump-sum payment
Politics 24 December 2020 10:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to make a lump-sum payment of 190 manat ($111.7) due to the introduction of a special quarantine regime during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The decision stressed that persons who received a lump-sum payment of 190 manat on the basis of the ‘Conditions and procedure for issuing a lump-sum payment to persons registered as unemployed due to the introduction of a special quarantine regime during the COVID-19 pandemic’, will be paid 190 manat in the appropriate order after rechecking.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Ministry of Finance will resolve the issues arising from this decision.
