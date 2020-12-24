Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday

Politics 24 December 2020 09:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

Allow me to extend my very best wishes for a very happy birthday, may you have many more years of health and happiness. I look forward to the occasion of seeing you in Baku in 2021, whenever your calendar permits.

I would also like to reiterate that all of us at the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and the members of the Board of Trustees of the NGIC, are extending our heartfelt congratulations to you on your leadership as you presided over the recovery of the territories in Nagorno-Karabakh, thereby ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We know that there is much more to be done in terms of resettlement of displaced persons and reconstruction after the damages of war, as far away as Ganja itself. But we are confident that Your Excellency’s abilities and wisdom will manage these difficult tasks most effectively. And in that context, may I also join the many who have expressed admiration and support for your important declarations concerning your commitment to the preservation of historical and cultural monuments, whatever their origin or religious affiliations. That was another important and enlightened gesture that should be better known in the rest of the world.

And I must also seize this occasion to thank you for your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), which with the enormous work of its Secretary-General, Rovshan Muradov, has been able to arrange for the NGIC to organize or participate in more high-level meetings than ever before, although - due to the pandemic - all the meetings were on-line. We have been active partners with the most prestigious institutions, from the UN to European and American institutions, and from the World Academy of Art and Science to the Lancet, not to mention China.

Thus, despite the pandemic, the NGIC remained present and active on the international scene, and we gained new friends and partners, and we also maintained and expanded our presence on social media.

Finally, allow me once more to thank Your Excellency for your trust in the Board and its Co-Chairs, our selected Secretary-General and his staff. We hope that you are fully satisfied by the results achieved by the NGIC in this exceptional year and we look forward to a return to a semblance of normalcy in 2021.

May you have a very happy birthday and many more years of health and happiness as you go from success to success," the letter said.

XXX

Susan M. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President Aliyev,

On behalf of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, please accept our best wishes for a happy birthday!

Through our ongoing partnership with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Baku, we have learned of your longstanding support of their mission. We echo that support and applaud your commitment to peace and conflict resolution through their work.

Again, we wish you a very happy birthday and look forward to continued cooperation with the NGIC and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

XXX

Franco Frattini, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

Mr. President, on the occasion of your birthday, I’d like to express my warmest wishes for long and healthy life, prosperity, peace for your people, and happiness!

It has been and it is my pleasure and honor for me to cooperate with your country in my different capacities, and now I enjoy excellent cooperation with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center while admiring your strong and wise leadership in the whole Caucasus region.

Happy birthday Mr. President!" the letter said.

XXX

Antonio Zanardi Landi, Italian diplomat, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency, Dear Mr. President,

Let me express my warmest greetings for your birthday, wishing to you, to H.E. the First Vice-President Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva and to all your people a future of peace and success.

All humankind is today going through very difficult and disconcerting circumstances, due to the pandemic which, in many of our countries on both sides of the Atlantic, doesn’t give at the moment any sign of receding.

I do hope nonetheless that the present crises shall fade away soon and certainly before your next birthday, allowing yourself, your government, and all of us to go back to normality and work for the common good, common prosperity, sound development, and peace.

I do hope that the workings of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will bring us back soon to your beautiful capital and perhaps have the chance to meet you again.

Please, Mr. President, accept my best and most respectful regards," the letter said.

XXX

Abdullah II, King of Jordan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

It gives me much pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency’s birthday.

Please accept my best wishes for your personal health, happiness," the letter said.

XXX

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday.

China-Azerbaijan relations have been developing dynamically over the recent years and mutual political trust is strengthening day by day. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries as part of the "Belt and Road" project, as well as interaction in the international arena, is developing successfully and effectively. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Azerbaijan have been sincerely supporting each other demonstrating firm friendship between the two nations. I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. I am ready to continue making joint efforts together with you in order to deepen the bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation, mutually beneficial partnership in various areas to the benefit of our two countries and nations.

I wish you good health and well-being," the letter said.

XXX

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Esteemed Ilham Heydar oglu,

It gives me immense pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday.

We know you as an experienced and skillful statesman, a glorious leader who has earned the great love and confidence of the Azerbaijani people, an outstanding politician who has ensured the comprehensive enhancement of his country's prestige in the international arena, as well as a time-tested close friend of Uzbekistan, and we highly value this.

At the same time, let me once again congratulate Your Excellency on the achievement - due to your efforts - of the agreement on the cessation of military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh. This crucial decision, adopted in accordance with the resolutions and documents of the United Nations, is of great significance for ensuring long-lasting peace and sustainable development in the entire South Caucasus region.

I am sure that as a result of the forthcoming high-level meetings, as well as through our joint efforts, our multifaceted relations in the political, trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian fields will reach a completely new level.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health, family happiness, success in your state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter said.

XXX

Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday. Your tireless activity, great talent, and rich political experience contribute to the development of Azerbaijan and the advancement of your country's prestige in the international arena.

I am confident that based on the traditions of good neighborliness, mutual understanding, and integration, the relations of the strategic partnership between our countries will continue developing and strengthening dynamically in the interest of the welfare of our two nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health and well-being, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and tranquility," the letter said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan talks recent construction work carried out in Baku White City (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan talks recent construction work carried out in Baku White City (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency signs tender contract
Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency signs tender contract
Construction and overhaul of 14 health facilities began this year in Kyrgyzstan
Construction and overhaul of 14 health facilities began this year in Kyrgyzstan
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian currency rates for December 24 Finance 10:42
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Italy amid COVID-19 Business 10:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.24 Finance 10:40
National Bank of Georgia greatly benefits from IFC's expertise Finance 10:40
Azerbaijan's parliament to discuss state budget for 2021 Politics 10:29
Uzbekistan, India working on bilateral investment treaty Business 10:27
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 24 Uzbekistan 10:27
Turkmenistan’s private sector attracted to agriculture Business 10:17
President Ilham Aliyev - author of heroic victory in Azerbaijan's history - Hikmat Hajiyev Politics 10:08
Rajnath Singh, Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo discuss security situation in region Other News 10:08
India develops Hypersonic Wind Tunnel test facility, third country after US and Russia to do so Other News 10:05
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers decides to make quarantine-related lump-sum payment Politics 10:05
Share of renewables in EU transport up Oil&Gas 10:05
Azerbaijan talks recent construction work carried out in Baku White City (PHOTO) Economy 10:02
Kazakhstan improving forecast power sector showings for 2021 Oil&Gas 09:59
Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday Politics 09:43
Iran not to allocate budget for UN 2030 Agenda - Minister of Education Politics 09:27
Azerbaijan takes part in event dedicated to use of artificial intelligence ICT 09:19
GSMA association talks about introduction of 5G for modern resource-intensive applications ICT 09:16
Turkey reports 19,650 more coronavirus infections Turkey 08:53
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 190,000 Other News 08:26
Changing status quo in Karabakh without significant international side effects is a real success of President Aliyev - former president of Latvia Politics 08:08
China launches probe into Alibaba for suspected monopolistic behaviour Other News 07:43
Kazakhstan reports over 750 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:17
S.Korea signs deals to import Pfizer and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines Other News 06:48
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone US 06:14
Nearly 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 1 million administered - U.S. CDC US 05:29
Brexit trade deal marathon heads to the finish line Europe 04:51
France reports another 14,929 coronavirus cases Europe 04:13
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday Arab World 03:28
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Gubadli and Zangilan districts (PHOTO) Politics 03:12
UK records highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths since end of April Europe 02:49
Israel detects 4 infections with new COVID-19 strain Israel 02:12
Trump vetoes major defense bill, despite strong backing in Congress US 01:29
WHO reports over 570,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 00:55
Turkey-Indonesia have huge trade potential: FM Cavushoglu Turkey 00:22
Human factor plays important role in combating and preventing cyber threats ICT 00:21
International Association of Georgian Doctors established Georgia 00:18
Kazakhstan sends 100 mobile medical ventilators to Tajikistan Kazakhstan 00:16
Golestan exports fall to $80 million in 9 months Business 00:09
Former head of press service of Armenian police detained Armenia 23 December 23:59
Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony next year to be simplified due to COVID-19 Other News 23 December 23:33
Azerbaijani FM, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood talk energy cooperation Politics 23 December 22:55
China, Ukraine to deepen Belt and Road cooperation Other News 23 December 22:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her Instagram page (VIDEO) Politics 23 December 22:16
Georgia ranks first in aid per capita from int'l donor organizations during pandemic Business 23 December 21:38
Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 60,000 mark, reports WHO Other News 23 December 21:18
Azerbaijan’s SOCAR hosts 44th Conference of Industry Advisory Panel of Energy Charter Oil&Gas 23 December 20:55
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks about developing potential of life-insurance Finance 23 December 20:24
Volume of lending to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan greatly increases Finance 23 December 20:09
Most of Azerbaijan's cargo transited to Iran accounts for timber Business 23 December 20:01
Azerbaijan discloses winner of tender for purchase of ICT equipment for state committee Business 23 December 19:33
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss development of SMEs in liberated Azerbaijani lands Economy 23 December 19:32
Export from Russia’s Voronezh to Azerbaijan may increase in coming years Business 23 December 19:25
Process of recovery boosted at Georgian Hualing Free Industrial Zone Business 23 December 19:18
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 26 Oil&Gas 23 December 19:06
Prolonged COVID-19 spread could weaken financial stability in Georgia Business 23 December 19:03
Iran's NICICO discloses its production data Business 23 December 19:01
Production of fruits and berries increases in Azerbaijan Business 23 December 18:59
Providing water supply to regions remains one of main tasks in Georgia Business 23 December 18:41
Fiscal support remains significant driver of recovery in 2020 in Georgia Business 23 December 18:31
Potential GDP expected to decline in Georgia - IMF Business 23 December 18:14
Luke Coffey names ways to expand co-op between Azerbaijan and US Politics 23 December 18:03
Use of e-signature in Azerbaijan's Internet sector to reach 100 percent ICT 23 December 18:02
Iran increases production at joint oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 23 December 18:00
Devaluation of national currency in Georgia to accelerate - TBC Group Business 23 December 17:55
Georgian Galt & Taggart expects growth in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and construction Business 23 December 17:54
Azerbaijan to introduce compulsory health insurance system in 36 cities and districts Society 23 December 17:54
Expanding of first digital bank Space of Georgia in Germany postponed till 2021 Business 23 December 17:53
Georgia should begin privatization of state-owned enterprises Business 23 December 17:53
Georgia to reconsider tax breaks - PM Finance 23 December 17:53
Iran unveils details of imports Business 23 December 17:51
Tajikistan intends to use Azerbaijan's experience in creating industrial parks Economy 23 December 17:50
Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia congratulates President Aliyev Politics 23 December 17:49
Former PM of Hungary congratulates President Aliyev Politics 23 December 17:49
Resolution of Karabakh conflict - important stage in region's historical transformation - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 December 17:48
Azerbaijani expert talks potential of 5G, WiFi 6 with relation to Azerbaijan's economy ICT 23 December 17:43
Azerbaijan confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 4,461 recoveries Society 23 December 17:24
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 23 December 17:14
Iran's exports decline Business 23 December 17:10
Merck in supply deal with U.S. government for its COVID-19 treatment US 23 December 17:04
Turkish ENKA company takes steps to support small business in Georgia Business 23 December 17:04
Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more COVID-19 shots by July US 23 December 16:59
EDB co-organizes bonds placement of Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Construction Finance 23 December 16:56
Former president of Croatia congratulates president of Azerbaijan Politics 23 December 16:56
Iran to continue relying on oil exports, says energy expert Oil&Gas 23 December 16:55
Azerbaijan auctions off state property facilities Business 23 December 16:53
Former FM of Israel congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 23 December 16:53
Azerbaijan to allocate big funds to ensure efficient use of water resources Business 23 December 16:51
Fitch affirms Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund's ratings Finance 23 December 16:47
Azerbaijan has enough internal borrowing resources - CBA's chairman Finance 23 December 16:44
Azerbaijan's State Security Service opens regional office in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 December 16:38
Azerbaijani finance minister talks issuing educational loans Society 23 December 16:34
Georgia simplifies land registration process Business 23 December 16:34
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multifold Finance 23 December 16:31
Former SecGen of SCO congratulates president of Azerbaijan Politics 23 December 16:29
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 16:27
Former Prime Minister of Latvia congratulates President Aliyev Politics 23 December 16:25
Azerbaijan shows liberated Valigulubayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 23 December 16:14
Voluntary insurance fees ranking first in non-life segment in Azerbaijan Finance 23 December 16:12
All news