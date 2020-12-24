Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

Allow me to extend my very best wishes for a very happy birthday, may you have many more years of health and happiness. I look forward to the occasion of seeing you in Baku in 2021, whenever your calendar permits.

I would also like to reiterate that all of us at the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and the members of the Board of Trustees of the NGIC, are extending our heartfelt congratulations to you on your leadership as you presided over the recovery of the territories in Nagorno-Karabakh, thereby ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We know that there is much more to be done in terms of resettlement of displaced persons and reconstruction after the damages of war, as far away as Ganja itself. But we are confident that Your Excellency’s abilities and wisdom will manage these difficult tasks most effectively. And in that context, may I also join the many who have expressed admiration and support for your important declarations concerning your commitment to the preservation of historical and cultural monuments, whatever their origin or religious affiliations. That was another important and enlightened gesture that should be better known in the rest of the world.

And I must also seize this occasion to thank you for your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), which with the enormous work of its Secretary-General, Rovshan Muradov, has been able to arrange for the NGIC to organize or participate in more high-level meetings than ever before, although - due to the pandemic - all the meetings were on-line. We have been active partners with the most prestigious institutions, from the UN to European and American institutions, and from the World Academy of Art and Science to the Lancet, not to mention China.

Thus, despite the pandemic, the NGIC remained present and active on the international scene, and we gained new friends and partners, and we also maintained and expanded our presence on social media.

Finally, allow me once more to thank Your Excellency for your trust in the Board and its Co-Chairs, our selected Secretary-General and his staff. We hope that you are fully satisfied by the results achieved by the NGIC in this exceptional year and we look forward to a return to a semblance of normalcy in 2021.

May you have a very happy birthday and many more years of health and happiness as you go from success to success," the letter said.

XXX

Susan M. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President Aliyev,

On behalf of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, please accept our best wishes for a happy birthday!

Through our ongoing partnership with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Baku, we have learned of your longstanding support of their mission. We echo that support and applaud your commitment to peace and conflict resolution through their work.

Again, we wish you a very happy birthday and look forward to continued cooperation with the NGIC and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

XXX

Franco Frattini, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

Mr. President, on the occasion of your birthday, I’d like to express my warmest wishes for long and healthy life, prosperity, peace for your people, and happiness!

It has been and it is my pleasure and honor for me to cooperate with your country in my different capacities, and now I enjoy excellent cooperation with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center while admiring your strong and wise leadership in the whole Caucasus region.

Happy birthday Mr. President!" the letter said.

XXX

Antonio Zanardi Landi, Italian diplomat, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency, Dear Mr. President,

Let me express my warmest greetings for your birthday, wishing to you, to H.E. the First Vice-President Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva and to all your people a future of peace and success.

All humankind is today going through very difficult and disconcerting circumstances, due to the pandemic which, in many of our countries on both sides of the Atlantic, doesn’t give at the moment any sign of receding.

I do hope nonetheless that the present crises shall fade away soon and certainly before your next birthday, allowing yourself, your government, and all of us to go back to normality and work for the common good, common prosperity, sound development, and peace.

I do hope that the workings of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will bring us back soon to your beautiful capital and perhaps have the chance to meet you again.

Please, Mr. President, accept my best and most respectful regards," the letter said.

XXX

Abdullah II, King of Jordan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

It gives me much pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency’s birthday.

Please accept my best wishes for your personal health, happiness," the letter said.

XXX

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday.

China-Azerbaijan relations have been developing dynamically over the recent years and mutual political trust is strengthening day by day. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries as part of the "Belt and Road" project, as well as interaction in the international arena, is developing successfully and effectively. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Azerbaijan have been sincerely supporting each other demonstrating firm friendship between the two nations. I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. I am ready to continue making joint efforts together with you in order to deepen the bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation, mutually beneficial partnership in various areas to the benefit of our two countries and nations.

I wish you good health and well-being," the letter said.

XXX

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Esteemed Ilham Heydar oglu,

It gives me immense pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday.

We know you as an experienced and skillful statesman, a glorious leader who has earned the great love and confidence of the Azerbaijani people, an outstanding politician who has ensured the comprehensive enhancement of his country's prestige in the international arena, as well as a time-tested close friend of Uzbekistan, and we highly value this.

At the same time, let me once again congratulate Your Excellency on the achievement - due to your efforts - of the agreement on the cessation of military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh. This crucial decision, adopted in accordance with the resolutions and documents of the United Nations, is of great significance for ensuring long-lasting peace and sustainable development in the entire South Caucasus region.

I am sure that as a result of the forthcoming high-level meetings, as well as through our joint efforts, our multifaceted relations in the political, trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian fields will reach a completely new level.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health, family happiness, success in your state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter said.

XXX

Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday. Your tireless activity, great talent, and rich political experience contribute to the development of Azerbaijan and the advancement of your country's prestige in the international arena.

I am confident that based on the traditions of good neighborliness, mutual understanding, and integration, the relations of the strategic partnership between our countries will continue developing and strengthening dynamically in the interest of the welfare of our two nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health and well-being, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and tranquility," the letter said.