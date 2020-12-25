Azerbaijan's ANAMA finds white phosphorus bombs in liberated Sugovushan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.25
Trend:
White phosphorus munitions (classified as D-4 (P-4)) of 122 mm caliber, the use of which is contrary to international law, were found on the territory of the former Armenian post in the liberated Sugovushan village of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, Trend reports on Dec.25 referring to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
The village had been liberated during Azerbaijan's 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020).
