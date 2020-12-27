Azerbaijani president congratulates Giorgi Gakharia on reappointment as Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Giorgi Gakharia who was reappointed as the prime minister of Georgia.

"Today, Azerbaijan-Georgia relations are developing dynamically and comprehensively, based on the will of our peoples, historically bound with the ties of friendship and good neighborliness," the president said in his congratulatory message.

"I believe our ever-broadening relations in political, economic and humanitarian fields and mutually beneficial cooperation will further contribute to the prosperity of our peoples and strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries," the president said.