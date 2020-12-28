MoD talks Azerbaijani casualties from Armenian illegal armed group's attack in Khojavend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

Trend:

Armenian illegal armed group attacked Azerbaijani servicemen or a detachment of the remnants of the Armenian Armed Forces, consisting of 6 persons, which remained on the territory, attacked the units of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Aghdam (Akaku) village, Khojavend district, on Dec.27 at nearly 15:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, as a result of the attack, one serviceman soldier Elmir Ganbarov was killed and another soldier Emin Aliyev wounded. After providing first aid, the wounded soldier was evacuated to a medical facility; nothing threatens his life.

"As a result of the counteractions, all six members of the illegal Armenian armed group were killed. If a similar case happens again, the Azerbaijani army will take decisive measures. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences and wishes patience to the martyr's family. May Allah rest his soul! " said the message.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.