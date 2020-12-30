Azerbaijani MoD instructs to improve provision of military units in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

A working meeting under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov was held with the participation of deputy defense ministers, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main offices, departments, and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of military associations, Trend reports.

Hasanov instructed to ensure the safety of personnel, to pay special attention to the quality of combat trainings conducted in the military units, especially in divisions deployed in the liberated territories, to raise the level of intensive combat training.

Having inquired about the engineering-sapper work and activities for the troops’ engineering provision being carried out in the liberated territories, the minister gave specific instructions to the command-control personnel in connection with the increased vigilance of servicemen taking up combat duty, as well as improving the logistics and provision of the units.

The territories had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of Azerbaijan’s 44-day (from Sept.27 through early Nov.9) Patriotic War.