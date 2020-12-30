Azerbaijani parliament opens last autumn session meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament has opened the last meeting of the autumn session, Trend reports on Dec.30.

The meeting’s agenda includes the bills on:

- Amendments to the law on bankruptcy and downfall (third reading);

- Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan (third reading);

- Amendments to the law ‘On public debt’ (third reading);

- ‘Establishment of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Afghanistan (Kabul)’.

The issues about annual information of the executive authority exercising control over ensuring gender equality and approval of the parliament’s appeal on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of the World Azerbaijanis will be also considered at the meeting.