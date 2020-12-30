US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

US Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger congratulated the Azerbaijani people on behalf of the US government and people, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

"Happy New Year to the Azerbaijani people on behalf of the US government and people, we wish a happy and healthy year,” the message said.

“For both countries, 2020 was an incredibly difficult and memorable year,” the message said. “I know that a big number of Azerbaijanis have lost loved ones as a result of COVID-19 and the latest conflict. I share the grief of those who have suffered these losses. I was impressed by the determination of the Azerbaijani people to overcome difficulties, move forward and look to the future, despite all the difficulties of 2020.”

“I think this is the common point of view of both countries,” the ambassador said. “I am optimistic about the potential of Azerbaijan as a democratic society in the direction of prosperity and achievement of new heights of independence. I hope that the region will finally live in conditions of long-term peace. I hope that I will have more opportunities to see the culture and natural beauty of Azerbaijan in 2021.”

“I also hope that the global coronavirus pandemic will end,” Litzenberger said. “Americans and Azerbaijanis will again be able to meet face to face for traveling, trade and development of ties. The bonds between people are the basis of our bilateral relations. One of our favorite traditions in the US is the list of goals we prepare for each new year.”

“The work with the Azerbaijani people and government to continue longstanding cooperation next year in security, energy and democratic governance, as well as the mutual prosperity of both countries, is among my goals,” the message said. “Happy Solidarity Day and New Year."