Ambassador Sharp looks forward to expanding UK’s support for IDP communities in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

The UK has recently supported Azerbaijanis in need by donating 1 million pounds sterling to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for those most affected as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, UK’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said in his report for 2020, Trend reports on Dec. 30.

“In collaboration with the UN, kits have been distributed to women and girls in conflict-affected districts, providing them with essential hygiene items,” the message said.

“The UK is proud to support IDP communities through a number of initiatives,” Sharp added.

“The UK will create an important platform for women's voices to be heard in post-conflict conditions and the UK has supported the development of the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security,” Sharp added. “I hope Azerbaijan will adopt this action plan in early 2021. I look forward to expanding the UK’s support for the IDP communities in Azerbaijan in the coming years."

Reminding that the coronavirus introduced new habits into our daily life, such as wearing masks, keeping social distance and washing hands at every opportunity, the ambassador also revered the memory of those who died from the disease.

The diplomat expressed deep condolences in connection with those killed in the recent hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts and also wished patience to the families and relatives of the victims of the conflict.

“The UK is proud to support Azerbaijan in the fight against COVID-19 by working to develop the skills of health workers and strengthen health services in the districts,” Sharp said.

“UK’s scientific expertise is at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, helping to distribute life-saving vaccines around the world,” ambassador added.

“On the other hand, the UK and our companies, which are strategic partners of Azerbaijan in the energy sector, want to expand cooperation and support the diversification of Azerbaijan's energy sector in connection with clean energy sources,” the ambassador said. “Thus, Azerbaijan can also take on ambitious commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

In conclusion, the ambassador congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.