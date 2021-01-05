Italy’s Naples City Council adopts document in support of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Italy’s Naples City Council adopted a document in support of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani embassy in Italy.

The document "Appeal to the Italian government to take steps to express respect for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy", submitted to the Naples City Council by Vincenzo Solombrino, member of the City Council, was adopted unanimously.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is the internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan, was occupied by Armenia in early 1990s along with seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan, and all Azerbaijanis were expelled from these territories," the document said.

The resolutions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, the documents adopted by other international organizations, confirm the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and require the immediate withdrawal of the occupying troops from the Azerbaijani territory and the return of all Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people to their native lands.

The document adopted by the Naples City Council stressed that after another act of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, a new war, which lasted 44 days, began.

As a result of this war, the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia signed a trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on November 10, 2020, and the document stressed the importance of compliance with all the obligations specified in it.

The Naples City Council stressed that the end of the conflict and the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories, as well as the launch of a strategic plan for the restoration of these territories, determine a new stage in the development of Azerbaijan.

"Taking into account that this situation may create new significant economic and trade opportunities for Italian companies, we call on the Italian government to further strengthening strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, which enters a new phase of development after the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories," the document said.