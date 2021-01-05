Mugham centers will be established in liberated lands now - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

“Azerbaijan has a rich musical art, and it is known very well in the world today. Our musical art is included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Azerbaijani mugham is our national treasure. Mugham competitions and international mugham festivals are regularly held in our country, and performers come from many countries. Of course, the art of mugham exists in several countries, but I think that Azerbaijan is the center of the art of mugham. This unique art lives on today. We are making this art live. Great work has been done to promote the art of mugham in the world through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. I am very glad that our young people are also very interested in the art of mugham. This is very commendable because in some cases, young people prefer more popular music. In other words, they sometimes prefer foreign music. I am very glad that the vast majority of our young people are attached to our national art and music. Of course, our well-known mugham performers have played a huge role in educating the younger generation. As you know, several mugham centers have been established by my order - in Baku, Agham, and Fuzuli districts, in other regions. Such mugham centers will be established in the liberated lands now,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The ashug art is unique. We rightly view ashug art as being purely Azerbaijani and promote ashug art in the world. Our national music is very rich and attracts a very wide audience. Our music shows the talent of our people. In general, our culture shows the talent of our people because only talented people can create such beautiful works,” the head of state said.