Azerbaijan's victory raised country's international weight - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The experience of Azerbaijan in the liberation of its occupied territories drew a lot of attention around the world, Associate Professor of the Political Science and Sociology Department of the Russian Economic University of G.V. Plekhanov, member of the Expert Council of the ‘Officers of Russia’ organization Alexander Perenjyev told Trend.

Perenjiyev stressed that Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War for the liberation of its lands has significantly strengthened its positions in the post-Soviet space and in the international arena as a whole.

According to him, the liberated territories are very attractive for the creation of tourist and recreational clusters.

"Unique cultural monuments, historical artifacts, beautiful nature, very rare landscapes, health-improving water, and air are very important elements for the development of tourism and health-improving business in these territories,” he said. “Official Baku, as a full-fledged owner, will certainly make these territories attractive for visiting them by foreign tourists.”

Speaking about the policy of Azerbaijan's multiculturalism, the expert emphasized that respect for the culture, customs, and traditions of various nations and ethnic groups is an integral part of the Azerbaijani people.

"The respect is displayed both in the actions of Baku’s official structures carrying out activities in the sphere of foreign and even international politics, and in the behavior of the Azerbaijani Diaspora representatives in various countries, and, first of all, in Russia,” noted Perenjiyev. “In the Azerbaijani environment, the word ‘culture’ is perceived primarily as the ability to conduct a dialogue, to show tact and respect for the interlocutor. For me, as a public diplomat and a Russian military-political scholar, it’s personally important that official Baku has repeatedly demonstrated and continues to demonstrate sincere respect for Russian culture and the culture of the peoples of Russia.”

He also pointed out that Azerbaijanis are well aware of the works of Pushkin, Lermontov, Griboyedov, Lev Tolstoy and other great Russian writers. The Russian language is one of the main ones in the sphere of interpersonal communication.

"All the above elements form a very solid basis for a dialogue between the official Moscow and Baku,” he added.

“For Russia, Azerbaijan is very important as a partner in the humanitarian and, above all, educational, cultural, and informational spheres. The leadership of Azerbaijan, as well as the leaders of the Azerbaijani diasporas in all countries of the world, including in the sphere of culture. In their opinion, every Azerbaijani should be an example of culture in any society," Perenjiyev said.

The expert also added that the Azerbaijanis were able to demonstrate all this even in conditions of confrontation with Armenia, including during the second Karabakh war, which culminated in the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"The policy of respect for cultures, traditions, and customs is a very reliable foundation for establishing effective relations between official Baku and all countries of the world," concluded the expert.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.