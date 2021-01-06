Azerbaijan always pays special attention to health status of servicemen (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Mobile field hospitals and mobile medical groups continuously protect the health of military personnel within 24 hours a day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Dec. 6.

The activities on the comprehensive provision of units stationed recently in the liberated territories, the improvement of social and living conditions in these units, and organization of medical service are being conducted upon the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Mobile field hospitals that have been established in various directions since the first day of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, continue to operate 24 hours a day intensively to protect the health of military personnel.

Additionally, several mobile medical groups were established before the construction of stationary medical points.

The groups consisting of doctors from different specialties, according to the plan, visit units, perform medical check-ups of military personnel, give recommendations.

Servicemen who need complex treatment are sent to the military-medical points.