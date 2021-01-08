Armenians didn't allow ICRC to help us - former Azerbaijani prisoner Shahbaz Guliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani Shahbaz Guliyev, who was freed from the Armenian captivity, expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his release, Trend reports.

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

Both Guliyev and Asqarov were freed, following Azerbaijan's victorious 44-day war against Armenia to liberate its occupied lands.

"I was in terrible condition. The Armenians beat me up, every night. They also tortured me - by turning on terrible sounds so loud I nearly went deaf," Guliyev said. "Although we went to visit the graves of our loved ones, we were passed off as saboteurs”.

“They broke my arm and kicked out a doctor of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ed. - ICRC) out of my room. The Armenians didn’t allow the doctors to help us. I was constantly beaten throughout the year, being forced to say that I am a saboteur. But I didn't. After long negotiations, the ICRC sent a doctor to me, who put me in a plaster cast without fixing the fracture,” Guliyev said.

Shahbaz Guliyev said that despite all the horror, he didn’t lose hope of returning to Azerbaijan.