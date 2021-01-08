EU discussing the modalities for possible engagement in Karabakh conflict affected areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In collaboration with international organizations such as the United Nations, the EU is discussing the modalities and conditions for possible engagement in the Karabakh conflict affected areas, Peter Stano, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy told Trend.

He pointed out that access to all parts of Nagorno-Karabakh remains essential in this regard.

Stano recalled that at the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council on 17 December, HR/VP Borrell confirmed that the European Union stands ready to contribute to efforts towards peace, including through support for post conflict rehabilitation.

