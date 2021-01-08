Airport in Uzbekistan to buy construction materials via tender
Latest
Azerbaijan revealed out to be prepared to withstand economic shocks - Renaissance Capital Finance 12:18
Gold price down in Azerbaijan Finance 12:16
Preparation work on master plan for Azerbaijan's Shusha started - top official Society 12:15
Azerbaijan has never been so strong in its entire history - President Aliyev Politics 12:15
Pensions to increase in Georgia in 2021 Business 11:55
Institute of Chemistry of Turkmenistan becomes first research institution switched to self-financing Finance 11:50
Azerbaijani IT company to expand co-op with gov't agencies ICT 11:46
Kazakhstan sets up Fisheries Committee to support fishery dev't program Kazakhstan 11:46
Azerbaijan discloses number of anti-infantry mines found since Sept.2020 (PHOTO) Society 11:33
New housing purchase prices increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 11:30
Consumer loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 11:28
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Kalbajar's Yukhari Ayrim village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:19
Kazakhstan somewhat decreases exports to US amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:18
Turkmenistan to buy A330-200 Airbus Transport 11:17
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 11:08
Greece starts receiving Azerbaijani gas via TAP Oil&Gas 10:58
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 10:54
Emirati holding, Uzbek-Oman investment company to develop modern retail trade in Uzbekistan Business 10:54
Azerbaijan' PM unveils damage to done to civilians, following Armenian aggression Politics 10:51
Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India on Jan 14 for Jt Commission meet Other News 10:39
Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation Other News 10:38
India delivered 9 consignments of Covid-19 relief supplies to Bhutan since March Other News 10:38
Kazakhstan’s Volkovgeology JSC exploring venture opens tender for engines repair Tenders 10:36
India hands over NRs 306 million for reconstruction of earthquake affected schools in Nepal Other News 10:35
Expert talks current situation in Azerbaijan's car market Economy 10:34
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 8 Finance 10:33
Azerbaijani Karabakh's liberated lands have vast potential - Israeli analyst Politics 10:31
Credit Suisse expects higher costs from U.S. case to push it to fourth quarter loss US 10:30
Oil near 11-month highs on Saudi output cut pledge, equities rally Oil&Gas 10:16
Kazakhstan's telecommunications company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:12
New OPEC+ deal reactivated US shale industry Oil&Gas 10:12
WB to contribute to creation of favorable investment climate in Turkmenistan Finance 10:10
Uzbekistan talks reasons for failure of domestic power system Oil&Gas 10:07
Uzbekistan Airways to buy more Boeing 787-8 Transport 10:05
Azerbaijani Banks Cyber Security Review Other News 10:00
OPEC+ under risk of repeating March 2020 events Oil&Gas 09:59
Nizami Ganjavi's enormous contribution to cultural heritage of world is why 2021 announced year of Nizami Ganjavi Politics 09:54
Azerbaijan develops new state program on water resources Society 09:47
Singapore PM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Other News 09:37
EU discussing the modalities for possible engagement in Karabakh conflict affected areas Politics 09:36
Change in Iran's budget structure to increase commodity prices Business 09:30
Iran provides loans to back inactive production units Finance 09:27
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 8 Uzbekistan 09:22
Armenians didn't allow ICRC to help us - former Azerbaijani prisoner Shahbaz Guliyev Politics 09:18
US authorities file charges against 55 individuals after DC protests, prosecutor says US 08:56
U.S. transport, education secretaries quit after Capitol violence US 08:39
Brazil to acquire 100 mln Chinese CoronaVac vaccines: Health Minister Other News 08:07
Israel tightens COVID-19 lockdown Israel 07:32
EU would like new EPCA to enhance regional co-op in Central Asia Business 07:01
Turkey registers 12,171 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:41
Trump acknowledges Biden will be next president in wake of Capitol chaos US 06:15
U.S. Justice Department fines Boeing 2.5 bln USD for coverup over 737 Max crashes US 05:37
Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Premier LLC sign contract Business 05:01
White House condemns storming US Congress, denounces rioters US 04:36
Elon Musk becomes world's richest person Other News 04:04
UK records highest daily COVID death toll since April Europe 03:29
Air traffic in Germany drops to 1980s level Europe 02:58
Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal through 25th Amendment US 02:15
Georgia sees increase in average monthly nominal earnings Business 01:54
Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service opens tender to buy daily cleaning services Tenders 01:52
Azerbaijani State Employment Agency purchasing assets to support startup projects Business 01:52
Kazakhstan multifold decreases export to Singapore amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 01:50
Pentagon to ensure peaceful transfer of power to Biden on January 20 US 01:21
Biden says Trump fomented violence at U.S. Capitol US 00:39
Border between France and Great Britain to remain closed until new orders Europe 00:05
Bitcoin price reaches $40,000 (UPDATE) Finance 7 January 23:59
Turkish airports host 82M air passengers in 2020 with 61% COVID-19 slump Turkey 7 January 23:19
Iranian Yazd exports exceed 2mn tons in 9 months Business 7 January 23:07
Uzbekistan government endorses new measures to support exporters Uzbekistan 7 January 23:01
Nearly 70 people detained in Washington DC after protests US 7 January 22:45
Trump banned from writing on Facebook and Instagram until end of his presidential term US 7 January 22:20
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 78% effective in late-stage trial in Brazil -source Other News 7 January 22:14
Iran kicks off implementation of four major projects in Chabahar Port Transport 7 January 21:07
Kazakhstan’s CEC accredits observers from CIS for parliamentary elections Kazakhstan 7 January 20:56
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency suspends import of some products from several countries Society 7 January 20:54
Armenia couldn't come to terms with defeat and took revenge, by torturing us - Amin Musayev, freed from Armenian captivity Politics 7 January 20:40
Azerbaijan determines number and places of residence of families of IDPs from Aghdam Society 7 January 19:57
Azerbaijani Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev, Amin Musayev captured by Armenia talk about atrocities (VIDEO) Society 7 January 19:34
Dilgam Asgarov talks about actions of Armenia when Azerbaijani army approached Shusha Society 7 January 19:32
Azerbaijan temporarily lifts restrictions on import of goods from abroad Business 7 January 19:11
Volume of bad loans down in Azerbaijan Finance 7 January 19:10
Armenian officials like 30 years ago still create illusions for themselves - MFA Politics 7 January 18:41
Baku Metro CJSC continuing work in Khojasan depot (PHOTO) Economy 7 January 18:39
New ‘November 8’ station of Baku Metro to open soon (PHOTO) Economy 7 January 18:05
Azerbaijan issues 2021 forecast for oil production from Zigh, Hovsan fields Oil&Gas 7 January 18:03
Construction of Fuzuli airport to increase Azerbaijan’s economic growth Transport 7 January 17:58
Azerbaijan applying GPS devices in different businesses ICT 7 January 17:57
EU happy to share its vision for post-COVID-19 recovery with Turkmenistan - EU ambassador Business 7 January 17:40
Azerbaijan ranking among countries with most economically hopeful citizens Finance 7 January 17:36
Azerbaijani president attaches great importance to active role of NGOs – Assistant to president Politics 7 January 17:27
Azerbaijani IT company talks about cybersecurity as top priority for 2021 ICT 7 January 17:02
Kazakhstan boosts passenger cars exports to other EAEU countries Transport 7 January 17:01
Israir pilots to train on Etihad Airways simulator Israel 7 January 16:55
Footage of mine clearance in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (VIDEO) Society 7 January 16:53
EU willing to support Turkmen reforms for improving business environment - ambassador Business 7 January 16:51
US, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to support projects for expanding economic ties in Central Asia Business 7 January 16:51
Azerbaijan confirms 1,931 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 7 January 16:50
Branch of int’l institute for agricultural dev’t opens in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 7 January 16:38
SOCAR Turkey R&D and Innovation Co. announces time of signing grant agreement for NEFERTITI project Oil&Gas 7 January 16:26
Uzbekistan reveals number of enterprises with foreign direct investment for 2020 Business 7 January 16:25
