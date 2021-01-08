Azerbaijani FM’s letter to UN Sec-Gen circulated as document of organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

The letter of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Armenia's activity aimed at destabilizing the situation in violation of international law and the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020, has been circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Jan. 8.