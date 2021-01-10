Turkish servicemen continue demining operations in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

The work is underway to remove mines from the lands in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which the heroic Azerbaijani troops gained a big victory during 44 days, Trend reports referring to the statement of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

“The mines placed by the Armenian troops are defused by the Azerbaijani troops, which liberated the Azerbaijani territories from occupation,” the message says.

"To support the Azerbaijani troops, 136 members of special groups for reconnaissance and mine clearance of the Turkish Land Forces were sent to the region," the message says. “Besides training the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Turkish servicemen continue to conduct demining operations in the lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.”