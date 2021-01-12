ANAMA issues update on unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) continues the process of de-mining the liberated territories, the ANAMA told Trend.

According to the ANAMA, from September 27, 2020 to January 8, 2021, based on 2,294 operational calls, the agency made a total of 1,842 operational and urgent operational visits.

Thus, in Aghdam, Aghdash, Aghjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Goygol, Naftalan, Kurdamir, Fuzuli, Tartar, Tovuz, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Zardab, Khyzy, Khojavand, Oghuz, Gabala districts, as well as in the cities of Ganja, Shusha and Mingachevir, an inspection of houses and household plots, the vicinity of the oil pipeline, the territory of the Mingachevir TPP, the vicinity of the South Caucasus gas pipeline, crops and pastures, roadside areas, forests, and of schools was carried out.

As a result of operations carried out in the above territories, 2,646 unexploded ammunitions, 4,550 antipersonnel mines, 1,557 anti-tank mines, 1,915 fuses of anti-tank mines, 77 detonators, 1,441 fragmentation warheads (RBE) 9N235, 24,515 rounds of various calibers, two gas grenades, 5,968 grams of black powder, 275 kilograms of plastic explosives, 100 meters of tubular explosives, 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate explosives, 27 military meteorological radio direction finders, seven drones (defused), two missile debris, and 1б973 missile fragments were found.