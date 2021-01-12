Azerbaijani, Pakistani Military Air Forces discuss cooperation issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The Deputy Head of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov met with a delegation led by Commander of the Air Force (Air Force) of Pakistan, Air Force Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, on January 11, the ministry told Trend.

Expressing satisfaction with the training of Azerbaijani military pilots at the Pakistan Air Force Academy, Tahirov noted that the development of cooperation, including ties in military education and other spheres between the air forces of the two countries, contributes to further strengthening the combat capability of the two armies.

In turn, Anwar Khan, expressing satisfaction with the training of Pakistani Air Force helicopter crews in the aviation training centers of Azerbaijan, noted the importance of further expanding the activities.

The meeting parties also discussed issues of developing cooperation and further expanding ties between the Air Forces of the two countries, as well as holding joint military exercises.