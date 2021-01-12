ICESCO delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district liberated from occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The delegation headed by the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim AlMalik visited Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district within the visit to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Jan. 12.

The members of the ICESCO delegation first reviewed the ruins of Fuzuli, the vandalism of the Armenians at the city cemetery, where marble tombstones and several graves have been destroyed.

When reviewing the ruins of the destroyed Juma mosque, the members of the delegation stressed that the Armenians kept pigs and other cattle here, as in other mosques. The members of the delegation also emphasized that such abuse of Islamic religious monuments is incompatible with humanity.

The members of the ICESCO delegation also reviewed the ancient caravanserai (roadside inn) and the ruins of a 17th-century mosque in Gargabazary village, the ruins of a completely destroyed mosque in Gochahmadli village, the vandalism committed here by the Armenians.

The visit of the delegation to the liberated territories continues. It is accompanied by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to ICESCO Ogtay Gurbanov, Secretary-General of Azerbaijan's National Commission for ICESCO, Head of Administration of the Ministry of Culture Vasif Eyvazzade and Head of the Department for Cooperation with Foreign Countries Isa Mammadov.