Armenia did not completely destroy one mosque in Aghdam because they needed to have some landmark - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

They [Armenia] destroyed all our mosques except one, the one in Aghdam they did not completely destroy only because they needed to have some landmark to plan their artillery attacks, if or when the Azerbaijani army moves forward, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Trend reports.

“We always called for unity among Muslim countries. What you have seen in Aghdam and in other parts also shows how Armenian leadership treated the religious feelings and history of Muslims. They destroyed all our mosques except one, the one in Aghdam they did not completely destroy only because they needed to have some landmark to plan their artillery attacks, if or when the Azerbaijani army moves forward. They needed to measure the distance. That was the reason. But there have been numerous pictures and videos of how they keep pigs and cows in our mosque. And this is an insult not only to Azerbaijanis but to all the Muslims. During my visit to the liberated territories in Zangilan, I went to completely destroyed mosque in Zangilan. In Shusha, they destroyed all the mosques completely except one, which was also half-destroyed but in order to demonstrate that they protect Islamic cultural and religious sites, they tried to make some repair works. Unfortunately, one foreign company joined this provocative initiative and without our permission came to Shusha, violating our legislation, violating our borders. Without the permission of the Azerbaijani government, a foreign company under the patronage of the illegal regime which existed in Nagorno-Karabakh at that time made some repairments. And thus, they became the partner to criminals because Armenians destroyed almost 70 mosques on the occupied territories,” the head of state said.