Azerbaijan's victory is part of ICESCO victory - ICESCO Director-General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan, 13

Trend:

We celebrated the victory because it is part of us. Your victory is part of ICESCO victory, ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik said while being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is a priority for us and has always been and will continue to be. We celebrated the victory because it is part of us. Your victory is part of ICESCO's victory. Our member states are very important and regardless of who they are we will support them by all means. With me, I brought the most important people. I want them to witness and see what has happened to and also celebrate Victory,” he said.