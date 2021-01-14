Only remnants of cultural monuments left in Azerbaijan's post-war Aghdam - ISESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Jeyla Aliyeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan has always supported the Islamic Education, Science and Culture Organization (ISESCO), the ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik said, Trend reports.

The ISESCO general director said that the destruction of the cities that they saw in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan is a crime against humanity.

In the city of Fuzuli, there are not even whole roads left, and in Aghdam, there are only remnants of cultural monuments.