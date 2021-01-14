ICESCO proposes to declare Azerbaijan’s Shusha as capital of Islamic world
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) proposed to declare Azerbaijan’s Shusha city as the capital of the Islamic world, ICESCO Director General Salim Al-Malik said at a press conference, Trend reports on Jan. 14.
“I am confident that this will become possible in the future,” Al-Malik said. "We will achieve the promotion of the story of Azerbaijan’s success in other countries."
Latest
Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s regional center to open in Azerbaijan
Armenians destroyed hundreds of historical, architectural monuments in Azerbaijan's Shusha - PHOTO (EXCLUSIVE)
Azerbaijani police forces detect ordnances left by Armenian troops in Sugovushan village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
A-Level Education Group announces partnership with one of Australia's top educational institutions, Torrens University (PHOTO)
International fiber-optic communication lines from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan to serve as key informational bridge (PHOTO)
Outbreak of Karabakh conflict made clear risks inherent when conflicts remain unresolved - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Grand commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route
Baku Higher Oil School hosts interuniversity championship of International Competition Petrobowl (PHOTO)
Amnesty International documents strikes by Armenia on Azerbaijani civilian towns, villages during 44-day war