ICESCO proposes to declare Azerbaijan’s Shusha as capital of Islamic world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) proposed to declare Azerbaijan’s Shusha city as the capital of the Islamic world, ICESCO Director General Salim Al-Malik said at a press conference, Trend reports on Jan. 14.

“I am confident that this will become possible in the future,” Al-Malik said. "We will achieve the promotion of the story of Azerbaijan’s success in other countries."