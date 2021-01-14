ICESCO technical mission report to be fair - Director General
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The report to be prepared by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) technical mission will be very fair, the ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik said, Trend reports.
He made the remarks at a conference in Baku.
According to al-Malik, the ICESCO technical mission will visit Azerbaijan, and in the course of the visit, will prepare a report on the situation in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.
