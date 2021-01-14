Azerbaijani minister, Japanese ambassador discuss issues of co-op in military sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada on Jan. 14, the ministry told Trend.

Highlighting the efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation and mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Japan in many spheres, the Azerbaijani Minister of defense wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activity.

Expressing satisfaction with the beginning of a diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, the Japanese ambassador stressed that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijani-Japanese relations, in particular, cooperation in the military sphere.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere and other issues of mutual interest.