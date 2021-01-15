Monuments of famous Azerbaijani personalities restored in Shusha (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

Trend:

The monuments of three outstanding personalities of Azerbaijan - Uzeyir Hajibayov, Bulbul and Natavan, damaged during the Armenian occupation of Shusha city in 1992, have been restored in Shusha, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the city of Shusha.

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the opening of the monuments.