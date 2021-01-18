Azerbaijan shares data on foreign companies engaged in illegal activities in formerly occupied territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

Trend:

A number of international companies have illegally worked in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh for 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Trend reports on Jan.18.

Since 1999, the Armenian government has attracted several foreign companies to invest in Karabakh. They functioned there without the permission of Azerbaijan’s government in various spheres - mining, construction, woodworking, telecommunications, and others.

Companies from the UK, France, Iran, US, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, and other countries invested in the occupied territories, illegally exploiting the local natural resources.

In general, companies from more than 20 countries functioned in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. In the last ten years alone, they illegally invested $470 million in Karabakh. These companies, which carried out illegal activities in the occupied territories, including exploiting gold deposits, illegal production of sturgeon and black caviar, electricity, selling watches, banking, were identified, and a tax audit was carried out against them by a court decision.

According to the results of tax audits and the conclusion of a forensic accounting examination, grounds for suspicion of illegal entrepreneurial activity were revealed, in the process of which five companies received income in the amount of 306.8 million manat ($180.4 million).

Corresponding legal documents in relation to 166 legal entities engaged in the illegal economic activities were sent to 35 countries.

The companies which were illegally engaged in the economic activities in Karabakh include Haik Watch and Jewelry Co, Rodino Haskovo JIC, Centro Ceibal, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, Cosmote Romanian Mobile Telecommunications S.A, and others.

The territories had been liberated by Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).