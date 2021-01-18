Azerbaijan names number of servicemen of Internal Troops of Interior Ministry who became martyrs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Hundreds of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry took part in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and demonstrated courage, Azerbaijani Interior Minister, Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov said.

Eyvazov made the remark at the meeting of the collegium dedicated to the results of activity to combat crime, protect public order and public safety in 2020 and the tasks scheduled for this year, Trend reports.

“Some 65 of those servicemen became martyrs, 347 were injured,” the minister said.

The minister stressed that last year, despite all the difficulties and problems, was one of the most successful for Azerbaijan.

"Our lands, which were under occupation for many years, were liberated from the Armenian Armed Forces’ occupation by the Azerbaijani troops under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, historical justice was restored,” the minister added.