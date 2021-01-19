Nizami Ganjavi int'l center developed as recognizable global platform, contributing to promotion of Nizami Ganjavi's name - Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has developed in the past as a recognizable global platform, contributing to the promotion of the name of the great poet Nizami Ganjavi, as well as the values ​​he symbolizes, namely international dialogue, understanding, tolerance, cooperation, and the shared society, Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a letter addressed to the Co-Chairs of the Center, Trend reports.

Dzaferovic extended most sincere congratulations, on the occasion of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, which declared this year 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi.

He noted that even today, 880 years after the birth of Nizami Ganjavi, it is certain that only with knowledge, tolerance, and dialogue one can open the door to cooperation and common progress, correctly understanding the challenges of time and offering common answers.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that, if the circumstances related to the pandemic allow it, I will gladly host and sponsor the conference in Bosnia and Herzegovina of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, as an event that would complete the celebration of the year of Nizami Ganjavi. Finally, with congratulations on the great success, I express my best wishes for your future activities to promote common values,” he wrote.