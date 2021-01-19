Azerbaijan names future activity directions of Karabakh Revival Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

The directions of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Revival Fund have been determined in the fund’s charter approved by decree of the President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Jan.19.

The fund established by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 4, 2021 will operate in the following directions: ensuring the development of the relevant area; participation in the formation and implementation of state policy in the relevant area; cooperation with state bodies (institutions) in the relevant field, participation in the development and implementation of proposals; providing financial support for the implementation of work on restoration, reconstruction and sustainable development in the liberated territories.

The directions also include carrying out campaigning and educational work in order to attract investments for the restoration, reconstruction and sustainable development of the liberated territories, as well as for the effective organization of activities in this direction; encouraging work to achieve the goals of recovery, reconstruction and sustainable development in the liberated territories through a public-private partnership; carrying out activities in other areas established by the fund’s charter.

The territories had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).