Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Indonesian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Jan. 19.

“Dear Mr. President, I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the wake of a powerful earthquake on Sulawesi Island,” President Aliyev said.

“It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the friendly people of Indonesia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the Azerbaijani president said. “May Allah rest their souls in peace!”