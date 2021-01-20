First Vice- President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on 20 January tragedy (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post in connection with the 31st anniversary of the 20 January tragedy.
In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I respectfully commemorate the memory of our compatriots-the innocent victims of the 20 January tragedy who gave their lives for the freedom of our people. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs.”
