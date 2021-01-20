First Vice- President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on 20 January tragedy (PHOTO)

Politics 20 January 2021 11:46 (UTC+04:00)
First Vice- President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on 20 January tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post in connection with the 31st anniversary of the 20 January tragedy.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I respectfully commemorate the memory of our compatriots-the innocent victims of the 20 January tragedy who gave their lives for the freedom of our people. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs.”

First Vice- President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on 20 January tragedy (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
First Vice- President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on 20 January tragedy (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots
Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots
Bombardier to overhaul Israel Railways carriages
Bombardier to overhaul Israel Railways carriages
Israel registers 5,825 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 547,689
Israel registers 5,825 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 547,689
Loading Bars
Latest
Caspian Shipping Company’s marine flotilla reveres memory of January 20 martyrs (VIDEO) Society 13:14
Armenians destroyed mausoleum of outstanding Azerbaijani poet in Shusha - monitoring results Society 13:13
Azerbaijan's State Service for Property Issues unveils amount of transfers to state budget Business 13:06
Supply of Indian manufactured vaccines to neighbouring and key partner countries Other News 12:51
Azerbaijan progresses with cotton yields in 2020 Business 12:35
EU's Michel calls on Biden to form new transatlantic pact Europe 12:34
Jewish community in Azerbaijan revere memory of victims of January 20 tragedy Politics 12:29
India to gift 2 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Bangladesh Other News 12:27
India, Japan sign Memorandum of Cooperation to help promote movement of skilled workers Other News 12:22
Georgia reports 469 new COVID-19 cases for Jan.20 Georgia 12:19
UK ambassador to Azerbaijan makes statement on January 20 tragedy Politics 12:19
Benefits provided for Uzbek entrepreneurs likely to be extended Business 12:17
Share of domestic exports up in Georgia Business 12:15
Azerbaijan discloses number of mandatory health insurance services in 2020 Society 12:12
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Alley of Martyrs on 31st anniversary of 20 January tragedy (PHOTO) Society 12:12
India, Oman Hold Discussions On Bilateral Cooperation Other News 12:11
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to buy chemical products via tender Tenders 12:10
Uzbekistan, Turkey to work on approving agreement on preferential trade Business 12:10
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank reveals 2020 net profit Finance 12:10
EU Delegation mourning victims of “Black January” tragedy - statement Politics 12:09
Copper ores and concentrates top export goods in Georgia Business 12:05
Azerbaijan holds minute of silence to honor January 20 victims (PHOTOVIDEO) Politics 12:00
Modi gets SOS message for vaccine from Caribbean nation that stood by India Politics 11:56
Black January means symbol of struggle for independence - Charged ’Affairs of Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia Politics 11:51
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company beats new record on export Oil&Gas 11:47
First Vice- President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on 20 January tragedy (PHOTO) Politics 11:46
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank to place bonds on republican currency exchange Finance 11:40
Georgia sees decrease in external merchandise trade Business 11:40
Turkmenistan's Mary region opens tender for construction Tenders 11:40
Turkmenistan signs contract for aircraft purchase from French Airbus Transport 11:37
UK inflation rises a little more than expected in December Europe 11:35
Largest share of mortgage loans falls on Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region Uzbekistan 11:32
Article on Black January tragedy of Azerbaijani Consul General in LA published Politics 11:31
EU4Business supports expansion of Georgia’s biggest digital creative agency to global markets Business 11:30
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 11:30
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:29
Phased COVID-19 vaccination continues in Azerbaijan - Ministry of Health Society 11:20
Kazakh Embassy extends condolences to Azerbaijan on 20 January tragedy's anniversary Politics 11:19
Number of Uzbek banks raise dollar rate Finance 11:18
EBRD names loans volume provided for Uzbekistan during COVID-19 Uzbekistan 11:18
EBRD, State Electricity System of Georgia implement new energy project Oil&Gas 11:18
Uzbekistan names start date for vaccination against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 11:17
Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture holds meeting on results of cotton growing dev't (PHOTO) Economy 11:17
Azerbaijani company reveals growth in 2020 total insurance revenues Finance 11:17
Aide to Azerbaijani president shares post on Twitter on anniversary of 20 January tragedy (VIDEO) Politics 11:08
As always, on Day of National Mourning, we mourn with Azerbaijan - Turkish Embassy Politics 10:45
Iran, Cuba joint COVID-19 vaccine to begin new phase of testing in Havana Society 10:43
Iran, Iraq discuss transit operations Transport 10:41
Electricity generation potential of Iran's Kerman Province announced Oil&Gas 10:39
Russia's Gazprom increases purchases of natural gas in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 10:39
Azerbaijan applying innovations for agrochemical soil analysis Economy 10:39
Turkic Council commemorates heroes of Azerbaijan on occasion of 20 January tragedy anniversary Politics 10:37
Azerbaijan to ease the health protocols for Iranian transit and export trucks Transport 10:34
Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles produces short film on Black January tragedy Politics 10:32
Iranian currency rates for January 20 Finance 10:31
Azerbaijan issues data on lending to communications, transport sector for 11M2020 Finance 10:31
European oil majors to prioritize large-scale developments in two regions Oil&Gas 10:23
European oil majors to increase green investments to 16-17% of total spending Oil&Gas 10:16
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources discusses proposals for plastic bags Society 10:09
Iran's export transportation costs doubles Business 10:08
Greek parliament mulling IGB deal Oil&Gas 09:53
Azerbaijani ministry talks on countrywide cybersecurity ICT 09:47
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 20 Uzbekistan 09:46
Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on anniversary of 20 January tragedy Politics 09:23
Oil rise on hopes of U.S. stimulus and crude stocks drawdown Oil&Gas 09:15
Kazakhstan significantly decreases petroleum oil exports to Greece Oil&Gas 09:07
Big Azerbaijani bank’s volume of total assets down Finance 09:01
Russian and Azerbaijani sappers continue defusing mines in liberated territories (PHOTO) Politics 09:01
Over 2,000 foreigners apply for 'Remotely from Georgia' state programme Tourism 08:55
Kyrgyzstan increases number of flights to Turkey Transport 08:50
Discovery to enter Turkish market after investing in local streaming service ICT 08:27
Iran exporting Nanotech products to 50 countries Business 08:23
Zurab Pololikashvili re-elected Secretary General of UNWTO Tourism 08:10
Kazakhstan reports over 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:06
Portuguese economy minister tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 07:35
ICAO talks global reduction in passenger traffic during 2020 Transport 07:01
After Senate vote, Italy's Conte says focus now on COVID and economy Europe 06:49
U.S. agency orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags Transport 06:05
German authorities bust suspected human trafficking gang Europe 05:18
Investments in Azerbaijan's oil sector increase Finance 05:01
Yellen tells lawmakers to 'act big' on coronavirus relief Finance 04:29
Tunisian protesters revive 'Arab Spring' chant, riots continue Other News 03:37
Germany extends lockdown to Feb. 14 on fears of COVID-19 variants Europe 02:46
Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran Arab World 01:58
US introduces sanctions against companies and ships due to trading Venezuelan oil US 01:10
Shopping malls and fairs staff to be Covid-tested regularly Georgia 00:39
East Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate 20% of its population ICT 00:23
Azerbaijan commemorates 31st anniversary of January 20 tragedy Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan discloses foreign trade turnover volume Business 19 January 23:55
Investors pump $125 million into EV charging startup Volta Finance 19 January 23:41
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on anniversary of 20 January tragedy (PHOTO) Politics 19 January 23:09
Turkey registers 6 818 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 19 January 22:16
Georgia starts developing economic cooperation plan with US Business 19 January 22:04
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 20 Oil&Gas 19 January 22:03
International Bank of Azerbaijan's net profit declines in 2020 Finance 19 January 22:03
Kazakhstan increases imports from Sweden year-on-year Business 19 January 22:00
We propose to declare Shusha cultural capital of Turkic world in 2022 - SecGen of Turkic Council Politics 19 January 21:58
Liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just victory for Azerbaijan, it is great victory for entire Turkic world - Turkic Council SecGen Politics 19 January 21:52
Moral and political support in such difficult time means a lot for our people - President Aliyev Politics 19 January 21:48
Brussels targets vaccinating at least 70% of EU adults by summer Europe 19 January 21:47
All news