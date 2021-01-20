As always, on Day of National Mourning, we mourn with Azerbaijan - Turkish Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan shared a publication on Twitter regarding the 20 January tragedy, Trend reports.

"On the 31st anniversary of the events of January 20, 1990, we honor the blessed memory of the brothers and sisters who became martyrs as a result of this tragedy. As always, on the Day of National Mourning, we are next to Azerbaijan," the publication said.