Turkish Ministry of National Defense talks January 20, 1990 tragedy in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
Trend:
A publication has been posted on official Twitter page of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports on Jan. 20.
The memory of the martyrs of January 20 tragedy was expressed in the publication with the words "We have not forgotten, we will not forget!"
