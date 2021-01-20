Memory of victims of January 20 tragedy honored in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

A ceremony was held in Shusha city with the participation of servicemen of the Azerbaijani troops on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the January 20, 1990 tragedy in Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

After the ceremony of revering the memory of the martyrs, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

During the event, the historical significance of the events of January 20 tragedy was stressed. The participants were informed about the success of the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev in terms of bringing the truth about the events to the world community.