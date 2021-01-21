Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign memorandum on joint development of Dostlug field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held the videoconference meeting on January 21 in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration, development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

A memorandum on joint development of the Dostlug field was signed during the videoconference meeting.