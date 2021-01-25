Azerbaijan developing new bills
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
A new bill will be developed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This issue has been included in the plan of activity of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy of the Azerbaijani parliament at the spring session of 2021.
Providing information about the plan at the meeting, head of the parliamentary committee Musa Guliyev stressed that the bill "On tourism" is planned to be discussed at the spring session and the work on the preparation of the bill "On charitable activity" will also continue.
