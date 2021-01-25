Azerbaijan sends letters on Armenia's crimes to several countries (PHOTOS)

Politics 25 January 2021 15:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sends letters on Armenia's crimes to several countries (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25

By Samir Ali – Trend:

As a result of the shelling of civilians by the Armed Forces of Armenia, 93 people were killed, including 12 children and 27 women, 407 people, including 50 children and 101 women, were injured, Trend reports.

This was stated during the expanded collegial meeting via videoconference in the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan dedicated to the work done in 2020 and the upcoming talks with the participation of the leadership of the Central Office, the Republican Military Prosecutor's Office, the Prosecutor's Office and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the Baku City Prosecutor's Office.

Speaking at the meeting, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said that during the Second Karabakh War, about 30,000 shells and 227 missiles were fired at the regions and cities of Azerbaijan, numerous objects were damaged, including private and apartment buildings, ancillary buildings, non-residential areas, administrative buildings various government agencies, religious sites, mosques, churches, cemeteries.

In order to inform the law enforcement agencies of world states and relevant international organizations of the atrocities committed by the Armenians, letters were sent to the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states, the Prosecutors General and Ministers of Justice of 25 countries. on the crimes of Armenia, as well as to the competent authorities of 37 foreign countries, petitions were raised in connection with the provision of legal assistance.

The prosecutor's office continues to work in coordination with the competent authorities in order to determine the amount of damage to settlements deliberately looted and destroyed as a result of Armenian vandalism, as well as historical, religious, and cultural monuments and other property in order to ensure the fulfillment of obligations arising from the Presidential Decree Azerbaijan ‘On the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation’ dated October 29, 2020.

In addition, in order to bring all perpetrators to justice within the framework of international law, including in criminal cases related to the facts of illegal business activities of specific foreign companies in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which entailed gross violations of environmental and subsoil use rules, as well as the implementation of illegal settlement of historical Azerbaijani lands, the necessary investigative measures were carried out.

The active participation of the prosecutor's office in the activities of the State Commission for the Assessment and Elimination of Damage Caused by the Occupation, created by the order of the President of Azerbaijan, as well as the Coordination Headquarters in connection with the centralized solution of issues in the liberated lands.

