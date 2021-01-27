President Aliyev gives instructions in relation to restoration of Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

We will take steps related to the further life of Shusha. I have already said that two events should be held in Shusha this year. It is necessary to restore the Khari Bulbul festival and the days of Vagif poetry. The restoration of the Vagif mausoleum should start, and we should try to restore the mausoleum this year. Vagif poetry days will be held in front of the mausoleum, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Aydin Karimov due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Shusha district, Trend reports.

“Of course, the enemy has plundered, devastated, and destroyed Shusha. My heart hurts when I see this bitter picture. But we are implementing all infrastructure projects and will soon restore Shusha. As you know, by my order, a road is being built to organize trips to Shusha. Fuzuli airport is under construction and should be commissioned by the end of this year. After that, international flights should be organized. Presentations and exhibitions related to Shusha should already be held in various countries. Develop this program jointly with the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture. It is necessary to hold presentations in various countries of the world related to the history of Shusha, the period of its occupation, and today's restoration work. Both the Azerbaijani and international communities should be informed about the progress of the restoration work,” the head of state said.

“As far as the infrastructure projects are concerned, it is possible to say that Shusha is an absolutely backward city from the point of view of infrastructure. The enemy did not create anything there, did not construct a single building. They have built several villas for ourselves. One of the villas belongs to the leader of the junta, while another is said to belong to a wealthy and corrupt official represented in the Armenian leadership. For 28 years, the loathsome enemy did not build anything else there. The roads are in a terrible state, buildings are run down, there is straw, rubbish, dirty kiosks all over the place. They tore everything to shreds and only exploited the city. But then they say that Shusha is an Armenian city and tried to change its name. Therefore, the implementation of infrastructure projects is, of course, a priority issue. In parallel, urban planning work should be carried out correctly. Prior to this appointment, you worked in the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. You have the experience, and I am sure that you will lead this work,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“A specific program is being developed to restore our historical and religious sites. Relevant instructions have been given. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is actively involved in this work, and so are the Ministry of Culture and other relevant bodies. The housing stock has been inspected. Most of it is unusable. During the occupation, a maximum of 2,000-3,000 people lived in Shusha. The Armenians, no matter how hard they tried, could not populate Shusha. At the same time, by bringing Armenians there from abroad, they committed a war crime. All these actions were of a propaganda nature. Most of those who lived there were military personnel and their assistants. The inspection of the housing stock must be carried out in more detail – the first inspection has been carried out – of course, after that, restoration work will be carried out,” the head of state said.