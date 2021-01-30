Forecast indicators, socio-economic dev't concept to be prepared in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.30

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan issued an order ‘On the preparation of the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, as well as the concept and forecast indicators of socio-economic development,’ Trend reports.

The order was signed in order to timely submit to the President of Azerbaijan the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, as well as the concept and forecast indicators of the country's socio-economic development, including the draft document of the medium-term expenditure framework covering pilot (‘education’, ‘agriculture’ and ’environmental protection’) sections of the functional classification of budget expenditures of Azerbaijan for 2022 and the next three years, on the basis of paragraph 2.4 of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated October 31, 2002 No. 809 ‘On the application of the Law of Azerbaijan on the budget system’.