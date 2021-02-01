Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new forest park in Yasamal district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new forest park in Yasamal district, Baku.

The head of state and first lady viewed conditions created at the park.

The park, built on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, occupies a total area of 4 hectares.