Armenians violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan in Gazakh district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2
Trend:
Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb.2 citing the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.
At about 05:00 (GMT+4) on Feb. 2, 2020, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied Ashaghy Askipara village of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district launched machine-gun fire at the Azerbaijani State Border Service's border point, which guards and protects the state border in this direction, thereby violating the ceasefire.
