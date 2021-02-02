Azerbaijan entering qualitatively new strategic stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

An effective fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has long been a global scourge, the practicing solidarity for the common welfare, and restoring territorial integrity are strengthening the necessary foundations for wide-ranging and profound reforms, Trend reports citing the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev On national priorities for social and economic development ‘Azerbaijan 2030’ approved on Feb.2.

"Thanks to the reforms carried out in previous years, the country's socio-economic potential has increased, and the economy's resilience to external shocks has increased. The implemented socio-economic construction and ensuring territorial integrity have laid a solid foundation for Azerbaijan to move to the best stage of development in the long term, becoming a rapidly developing and well-being leader state," the presidential order said.

"In the post-pandemic and post-conflict period, the independent and sovereign Azerbaijani state is entering a qualitatively new strategic stage covering 2021-2030. By searching for sources of high economic growth through deep structural and institutional reforms in the new strategic period, characterized by the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, it is necessary to ensure a further build-up of the power of the Azerbaijani state, the building of a society with high prosperity, a historical return to the liberated districts and permanent settlement," the order said.