Salaries to increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Not only economic growth, but also the social well-being of all members of society is an important factor in high development, Trend reports referring to the document "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" approved on Feb. 2 upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

As far as the economy is developing, it is necessary to increase the welfare and income of citizens, including wages, ensuring a decent level. Moreover, wage increase must be consistent with an increase in labor productivity.

An increase in income in the country must create broader economic opportunities, ensure effective employment and decent work for all layers of the population and, in particular, improve women's access to the economic resources.

It is necessary to create the necessary incentives to increase the share of the private sector in employment according to the indicators of employees. The share of private sector employers must be predominant.

Sustainable economic development must ensure a fair distribution of income and improve the socio-economic well-being of low-income people.

The volume of informal employment must be determined and comprehensive measures must be taken to prevent it, as well as the work must be conducted to legalize income.