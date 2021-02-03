Azerbaijani sappers complete special demining course in Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

A group of experts from the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, consisting of 23 people, having successfully completed a special course on the search and demining in Turkey, returned to the country, Trend reports citing the ministry.

“The ministry employees took part in the course held on January 3-29, 2021 in Izmir city, improving their knowledge and skills in mine clearance. They were awarded certificates of completion of the course,” the message of the ministry reads.

“Dog handlers of the ministry will be sent to Turkey to take additional courses. Upon returning to their homeland, they will bring with them 10 mine detecting dogs, transferred to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense,” the message noted.