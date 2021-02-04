Azerbaijani Foreign Minister receives Turkish Maarif Foundation chairman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chairman of the Turkish Maarif Foundation Birol Akgun on February 4, the press service of the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

In the outset of the meeting, Bayramov noted with satisfaction the rich, wide and close friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Talking about the former Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which was the biggest and most painful problem facing Azerbaijan from the first days of independence, the Azerbaijani FM stressed that brotherly Turkey has always supported the fair position of Azerbaijan based on international law.

The Azerbaijani side appreciates the solidarity and moral support shown by Turkey at all levels, including the support of the people of Turkey, especially during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the FM added.

“In this historically significant period for Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and unity have again shown that ‘one nation, two states’ slogan are not just words. The two countries are guided by this principle in practice. The right policy is behind this close relationship between the parties,” Bayramov said.

In his speech, Birol Akgun expressed gratitude to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for the reception.

Noting that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation excited the people of Turkey, Akgun added that the news of the victory was greeted with great joy. He wished the peace of the souls of all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In the course of the meeting, the Turkish foundation chairman noted that friendly relations between the leaders of the two countries make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

Focusing on the post-war period of construction and development, Akgun stressed the importance of the education sector in this regard, and expressed his readiness to provide Azerbaijan with appropriate assistance in the further development of the education sector in the liberated lands.

The parties noted the importance of further developing the existing cooperation between the two countries in all areas.