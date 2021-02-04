Turkey sending own demining machines to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

Turkey is sending its own demining machines to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 4 referring to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

"We are sending to fraternal Azerbaijan 20 MEMATT mechanical demining machines, produced by ASFAT LLC subordinate to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense,” the message said. “The first batch is being delivered to Baku from Kayseri city by our Air Force aircraft."