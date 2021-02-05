Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical exercises continue (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical exercises entitled 'Winter Exercises - 2021' continue, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The process of the exercises is being held in Turkey's Kars province.

The joint exercises between the two fraternal countries were launched on February 1 and will last till February 12.